Why Mauricio Pochettino was left 'proud' after Chelsea came from behind to beat Burnley

Mauricio Pochettino spoke of his pride after his Chelsea side came from behind to beat Burnley in emphatic fashion.

The Clarets threw away a one-goal lead, given to them by 18-year-old Wilson Odobert, to lose 4-1 on home turf – the fifth game in a row they’ve been beaten at home.

After a tight opening 45 minutes, the visitors took total control of the second-half and ultimately ran out comfortable winners.

“When you concede first and then you need to break down the opponent, you feel proud when you achieve that,” Pochettino said.

“I think the team was playing well and we concede the first situation, that we concede a chance and that was unfair but the team was really good.

“We were solid in the whole team and we scored before the end of the first-half which always helps a little bit in your belief for the second half we controlled the game.”

After a stuttering start to the season, Pochettino believes his Chelsea side are finally beginning to show signs of progress.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The Blues remain in the bottom half of the table despite winning back-to-back games, proving there's still a long way to go.

Nevertheless, Pochettino believes his side are certainly heading in the right direction.

“I was telling you when we lost some games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham that we are building something,” he said.

“We are a young group. We are a young team, it doesn't mean we have signed young players or experienced players, we're together and what happened in the summer, it's about a matter of time.

“We were performing very well but of course players and individuals improve to add to the team, a bit of quality. That is only with time to know each other and to start to perform.

“We start to recover players now because we suffered too many injuries, also it's going to help the team increase the level and the competition will be tough.