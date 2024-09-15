Why 'frustrated' Daniel Farke was encouraged despite Leeds United's defeat to Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke remained encouraged by his side’s “dominant” display despite Leeds United slipping to a home defeat to Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luca Koleosho’s superb solo run and finish was enough for Scott Parker’s men to claim a big 1-0 victory at Elland Road, landing an early blow to a potential promotion rival.

While Leeds dominated possession, they found Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in inspired form and otherwise failed to find a way past the visitor’s resilient rearguard display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Farke was inevitably downbeat at the result, he preferred to focus on some of the more positive aspects of his side’s display.

“Of course it's the most frustrating thing in football when you go back to the dressing room and can hardly explain why you didn't win this game,” Farke said.

“After this difficult international break, just one session together, I didn't expect we would be that dominant, so I was really happy with our dominance, how we started on the front foot, dominated each and every statistic.

“The decisive moments we were not effective enough. We should have scored after two minutes, [needed] a better finish, Mateo one on one, Willy Gnonto then eight yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"We should have a penalty again. Many corners but the only team who scores out of a corner is them, from a corner for us. Manor [Solomon] is there with the wrong decision, decided to turn around, didn't have to take this risk, he slipped and they were away with an 85-yard counter. Congratulations and credit to them for a good finish.

"When I compare how they scored and what we have created, we had better chances, easier chances to score and didn't take them. This is where we have to be self critical. I was disappointed to concede out of such a situation.

“We could speak about we could have created some more good chances. The goalkeeper was there with some really good saves. It's tricky because the second half was interrupted with many injuries, many substitutions and a bit of time wasting. Sometimes you have to score from a set-piece. We were there in good situations, close to the box.

“It's quite natural, they are invited to drop deeper and deeper, of course it's difficult. Many of our key players were feeling a bit more the load in the second half due to the international duties. We substitute some of them who are normally always on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a loss you're not allowed to speak about this but the game itself, not the result, encouraged me even more that we'll play a good season.

“If you can play that dominant, make them just defend more or less the whole game then you normally have a good set-up to play a good season.

"I know it's a marathon this league, a third win in a row would have made our life easier to be in a leading position rather than a chasing position. We have to accept we have to chase.”

The result sees Burnley leapfrog Leeds into third, while Farke’s side slip down to ninth place.