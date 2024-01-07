Why Burnley's survival showdown with Luton Town has been brought forward three days

Burnley’s upcoming game against Luton Town has been brought forward three days after the Hatters were sent to a replay in the FA Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s men were initially due to host their relegation rivals at Turf Moor on Monday, January 15.

But after Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by Bolton Wanderers in their FA Cup third round tie, the Hatters must now face a replay on either Tuesday, January 16 or Wednesday, January 17.

As a result, Burnley’s league game against Rob Edwards’ men – which is being televised on TNT Sports – has been brought forward to Friday, January 12.

The Clarets said in a statement: “Our Premier League fixture with Luton Town at Turf Moor will now take place on Friday, January 12 (19:45) instead of the originally scheduled Monday January, 15.

“This has moved due to the Hatters drawing 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup third round and forcing a replay date on either Tuesday, January 16 or Wednesday, January 17.

“The game will still be shown live on TNT Sports.”

Burnley will be looking to complete the double over Luton after defeating them 2-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season.

It promises to be a huge encounter down at the wrong end of the Premier League table, with both sides currently languishing inside the bottom three.