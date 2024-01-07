News you can trust since 1877
Vincent Kompany makes 'natural goalscorer' claim about Burnley's Zeki Amdouni following costly FA Cup misses

Vincent Kompany has given Zeki Amdouni his backing after his costly misses during Burnley’s FA Cup defeat to Tottenham.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
The forward squandered two gilt-edged chances in either half before and after Pedro Porro’s long-range winner for the hosts.

The first saw him blaze over from just eight yards out before he failed to hit the target once again, this time deep into stoppage-time after goalkeeper Arijanet Muric had flicked on a last-gasp corner.

The 23-year-old was arguably at fault for Tottenham’s goal too, losing the ball in his own half before Porro unleashed his unstoppable shot off at goal.

While it was certainly an off night for the Swiss forward, Kompany knows Amdouni will bounce back.

“He’s a natural goalscorer, that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

“It’s not for a lack of goalscoring ability, it’s probably just adapting to the league and doing everything a little bit faster.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley looks dejected after Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur (not pictured) scores their team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
“But everything in this league starts with the effort you put in, otherwise you don’t even get the right to talk about these moments, these chances.

“You get the basics right and once they are there, it’s a case of believing and it’s a case of really, really committing your mindset to making a difference in every game.”

Kompany also had no interest in dwelling on Amdouni’s late miss, which would have handed Burnley a replay - which is probably the least they deserved for their efforts.

When asked if he had seen it back and whether or not it was offside, Kompany said: “If I had already seen it I wouldn’t have been able to crack a joke as I came in [to the press conference]! I didn’t see it, probably on purpose.

“I know in the first-half we were onside as well one-on-one with the keeper, so there you have it. For us that’s the next step.

“Do I believe I have players who will score those goals? I do. But in your first year in the Premier League, sometimes you have to do everything a little bit faster, with less time, and still being precise. I think the players are able to do it but that’s the learning right now.”

