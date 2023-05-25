Why Burnley chief Alan Pace has a greater appreciation for title win under Vincent Kompany

The Clarets will line up in the top flight once again next year after taking the Championship by storm under Vincent Kompany, losing just three times and finishing the season on 101 points.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for the club, who – almost a year ago to the day – were licking their wounds after their six-year stay in the top flight was brought to an end.

Given where Burnley have come from, there’s a greater appreciation for this incredible campaign according to the club’s chairman.

“I’ve had a brilliant time these last few weeks, much better than 12 months ago,” Pace told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“But that’s football for you, the ups and the downs and the highs and the lows. The last few weeks have been phenomenal though.

“Someone said you can’t experience the highs unless you have the lows. A year ago, I’d have said we knew the lows. But now is some of the highest highs we’ve probably experienced as family, friends and partners.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace

“We saw the other side though, so to see this town buzzing and jumping – I hope they feel as excited and as happy as I do, because I certainly didn’t feel this way a year ago but that’s English football, that’s what it does to a community and to a club and its fans.

“I look at others with dread because I know they’re experiencing some really hard times right now. But there are better days ahead.

“I’m super excited, but I won’t forget what we experienced a year ago and what it meant, so that just makes this all the more enjoyable.”

Burnley and Sheffield United will find out who will join them in the Premier League next season this weekend when the Championship play-off final takes place at Wembley.

Coventry City and Luton Town will do battle in the showpiece final on Saturday after overcoming Middlesbrough and Sunderland respectively.

The Sky Blues finished fifth in the table, 10 points behind the Hatters.