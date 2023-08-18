Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was so keen to bring Sheffield United's Sander Berge to Turf Moor

Sander Berge’s previous Premier League experience was a key factor in Burnley’s decision to bring him to Turf Moor.

The midfielder recently made the move to East Lancashire from top flight rivals Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract in the process.

Berge became the Blades’ record transfer signing in 2020 when they splashed out £22m to secure his services from Belgian side Genk.

However, the 25-year-old’s contract at Bramall Lane was due to run out at the end of the season and the Blades were at risk of losing him for nothing this time next year.

Berge made 109 appearances and scored 15 times for the Blades over four seasons, with two of those coming in the Premier League – and it’s that experience Kompany is wanting to call upon.

“That’s important for us, because we don’t have a lot at the moment,” he said.

“Everyone knows he’s a player with size, he’s technically good and able to receive the ball either in the first phase in the build-up or in-between the lines a bit higher up.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Sander Berge of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Technically he’s good, he’s got good physicality and he’s a player we hope we can bring to his full potential.

“Those that have followed him for many years knows he’s a player with real potential with access to the highest levels of the Premier League, but he has to prove it. This is a platform.”

Kompany believes Berge fits in with the profile of player the Clarets are looking for: someone with talent but with plenty of room to improve.

The Burnley boss admits it’s going to be difficult for his side to buy the finished article in the Premier League when they’re a relatively small fish swimming among a sea of sharks.

“We’re in a market where we’re compromised unfortunately. You’ve got to compromise on something,” he said.

“If you want height, speed, good on the ball, they will play in the opposition team on the opening day, it’s a different price tag.