Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany took 'immense joy' witnessing Lyle Foster's display against Aston Villa

Vincent Kompany admits he was left with feelings of “immense joy” at Lyle Foster’s virtuoso performance despite Burnley’s cruel late defeat against Aston Villa.

It was the best we’ve seen of Foster since the striker made his return to action in mid-December, having previously taken an indefinite break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Having now appeared in Burnley’s last four games, Foster appears not only to be returning to his previous form, but exceeding it.

That, Kompany admits, is something Burnley can take great pride in.

“If I have to summarise my feelings, it’s a mixture of frustration, immense pride to be with this team and these players and immense joy specifically for Lyle Foster,” he said.

“We are dealing with a human tragedy really. A young lad who lost it completely. Such a good lad as well.

“But to see him get back up and just enjoy the game, playing with his teammates and smiling at the end. For me I’m really, really proud and happy to be a part of this moment.”

Foster looked to have salvaged 10-man Burnley a point when he netted his fourth goal of the campaign with an impressive finish on the break.

But Burnley’s hopes were dashed in the final minutes of normal time when the hosts were awarded a soft penalty, which was dispatched by Douglas Luiz.

Despite the late defeat, Kompany took a lot of pride from the performance – both of his team and Foster specifically.

When asked if Foster took delight in his own impressive display, Kompany added: “It’s not just that, I see him in training every day. He was in a really dark place. It was severe, severe depression and we did everything we could to support him. We put his health first and all of the other interests last. Just worry about him.

“When you go through this at a club, as human beings, and see him come through the other end of it, I just hope he stays like this. That’s what I want.