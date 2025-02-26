Why Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony has extra motivation to help Burnley get promoted

Jaidon Anthony has extra motivation to help Burnley seal promotion to the Premier League – he’ll become a Claret on a permanent basis.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger is enjoying a successful loan spell at Turf Moor this season, playing regularly while also getting among the goals and assists.

The 25-year-old has scored three times in 31 appearances this term, while also recording a further five assists – the most of any Burnley player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a far more fruitful loan spell for the Bournemouth player than last season, where he made just two starts for Leeds United, albeit he still made 29 appearances off the bench.

But clearly trusted by manager Scott Parker, who also had him at Bournemouth, Anthony is thriving with his regular game time in East Lancashire.

“I'm loving it,” he said.

“Obviously last year it was very different, I didn't play as much, but this year I'm just buzzing with the playing time and hopefully I can keep helping the team and we can achieve the success we want.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Jaidon Anthony of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

With his parent club Bournemouth enjoying the season of their lives under Andoni Iraola, regular first-team opportunities are unlikely to follow at the Vitality next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how he sees his future, Anthony added: “I’m just going to keep trying my best, really.

“Obviously there's stuff that if we go up then I'll be here permanently, which is an exciting prospect.

“Hopefully that happens then I'll continue this in the Premier League and keep helping Burnley Football Club.”

The Clarets are currently the side chasing the top two, but now sit just two points adrift of Sheffield United in second following their defeat to leaders Leeds United on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Burnley, it’s just a case of maintaining the pressure and capitalising on any further slip-ups during the run in.

“It’s always important [to keep up the pressure],” Anthony added.

“Obviously at the moment we're chasing and we have to keep applying the pressure and you never know what happens, but it's definitely important to keep getting wins and hopefully we can continue that.”

Anthony has predominantly played most of his football on the right wing this season, but during Friday’s win against Sheffield Wednesday he shifted over to the left to make way for Marcus Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a decision that paid off for Parker, with Edwards scoring an impressive solo goal on his first start for the club. Anthony, meanwhile, also grabbed two assists from the other flank.

Burnley have so many options to choose from on the flanks, with Manuel Benson and Jeremy Sarmiento both waiting in reserve, while Luca Koleosho wasn’t even able to make the bench on Friday night.

"Everyone knows the quality Marcus has and hopefully he can keep doing things like that,” Anthony said.

"I think he's already started well with the two goals he's got and hopefully he can keep scoring goals like that and we'll be happy with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s so much strength in depth, especially in my position, there's unbelievable talent. Obviously you've even got Luca Koleosho, who's not in the squad today, who's an unbelievable player.

"There's always competition, but I think that helps us really. We'll keep pushing each other and we all want the same goal at the end of the day.”