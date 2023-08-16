News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Who is Eliot Tybebo? A closer look at Burnley’s newest member of Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff

Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted a new member of Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff when Burnley got their campaign underway on Friday night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Read More
How many games Burnley's Anass Zaroury will miss through suspension following Ma...

Clarets fans will already be well accustomed to seeing the likes of Craig Bellamy and Mike Jackson manning the technical area alongside Kompany.

But on Friday night, there was a new face among the coaching team that many won’t have recognised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That man is Eliot Tybebo, a Belgian set-piece coach that joined the club earlier this summer.

He made the move from Turf Moor from Kompany’s former club Anderlecht, where he spent 10 years rising through the ranks.

He began in the club’s academy system as a youth coach, before working as a video analyst for the Under-21 side and latterly a set-piece coach for the first-team, which he began in 2019.

Tybebo has a bachelor’s degree in physical education and exercise sciences from the Free University of Brussels, as well as a master’s degree in football coaching from the same establishment.

Anderlecht's data analyst Eliot Tybebo pictured during a soccer match between KV Mechelen and RSC Anderlecht, Sunday 23 January 2022 in Mechelen, on day 23 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM (Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)Anderlecht's data analyst Eliot Tybebo pictured during a soccer match between KV Mechelen and RSC Anderlecht, Sunday 23 January 2022 in Mechelen, on day 23 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM (Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Anderlecht's data analyst Eliot Tybebo pictured during a soccer match between KV Mechelen and RSC Anderlecht, Sunday 23 January 2022 in Mechelen, on day 23 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM (Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He speaks four languages: Dutch, French, German and English.

He will be well known to Floribert Ngalula, who followed Kompany from Anderlecht last summer after being appointed Burnley boss.

Tybebo isn’t the only new hire in the club’s backroom division this summer, with analyst Piet Cremers also making the move to Turf Moor from Manchester City, where he spent four-and-a-half years before moving on last summer.

After leaving City, Cremers returned to his native Holland to work on completing his UEFA A licence.

During his time working under Pep Guardiola, Cremers specialised in the individual development of players.

Related topics:Manchester CityBurnleyTurf Moor