Concrete and reliable reports emerged last night suggesting the Belgian has a “serious chance” of replacing Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Fabrizio Romano initially reported that the German giants had discussed Kompany internally for the role, before later claiming the Burnley chief is interested.

Burnley are not commenting on the reports.

Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.

It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner have all been targeted but, three months on from starting their search, Bayern are yet to nail down their new man.

Following the staggering speculation linking Kompany with the Bayern job, just a couple of weeks after Burnley’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds for the role, thanks to bookmakers Betfair.

