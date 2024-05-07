Where Burnley are predicted to finish in final Premier League table following Nottingham Forest's appeal verdict

Burnley’s survival hopes are hanging by a thread with only two games left to play.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th May 2024, 10:57 BST

But, following Nottingham Forest’s unsuccessful appeal against their points deduction, there’s still a slim chance of survival for Vincent Kompany’s men.

With two games remaining, the Clarets sit five points adrift of safety.

Should the Clarets beat Tottenham on Saturday and Forest are beaten by Chelsea, that will set up a final day showdown between the two sides at Turf Moor.

Using statistics provided by Opta, we’ve taken a look at how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:

Pep Guardiola's side have a 65.4% chance of finishing above Arsenal and lifting the title for a fourth consecutive season.

1. Manchester City

The Gunners have a 34.6% chance of finishing in first.

2. Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's side have a 99% chance of ending the season in third place.

3. Liverpool

Unai Emery's men have a 96.1% chance of finishing fourth and sealing Champions League qualification.

4. Aston Villa

