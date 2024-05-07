Where Burnley are predicted to finish in final Premier League table following Nottingham Forest's appeal verdict

But, following Nottingham Forest’s unsuccessful appeal against their points deduction, there’s still a slim chance of survival for Vincent Kompany’s men.
With two games remaining, the Clarets sit five points adrift of safety.
Should the Clarets beat Tottenham on Saturday and Forest are beaten by Chelsea, that will set up a final day showdown between the two sides at Turf Moor.
Using statistics provided by Opta, we’ve taken a look at how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.