Vincent Kompany’s men claimed another potentially priceless point at the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

With both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest losing, it leaves the Clarets just two points adrift of safety with only three games remaining.

Using statistics provided by Opta, we’ve taken a look at how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:

1 . Manchester City Opta give Pep Guardiola's side a 65.2% chance of retaining their Premier League title. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal Following their crucial win against their rivals Spurs, Arsenal have a 34.8% chance of winning the title and a 63.2% chance of finishing second. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3 . Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's side now have just a 0.1% chance of lifting the title, with a 97.2% chance of finishing third. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales