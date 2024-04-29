Vincent Kompany’s men claimed another potentially priceless point at the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
With both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest losing, it leaves the Clarets just two points adrift of safety with only three games remaining.
Using statistics provided by Opta, we’ve taken a look at how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:
