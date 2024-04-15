'When I saw it again': Ex-ref Dermot Gallagher discusses Burnley penalty claim against Brighton
That’s the verdict of former referee Dermot Gallagher, who felt Pervis Estupiñán was a little fortunate to avoid punishment for a foul on Wilson Odobert inside the box.
As Odobert raced towards goal, the winger was stopped in his tracks by the Seagulls full-back.
On first viewing it appeared the Brighton man might have won the ball first, but replays showed that wasn’t the case.
Analysing the incident on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher agreed Brighton were a little fortunate to get away with it.
“It’s an interesting one because when I first saw it, I didn’t think it was a penalty,” he explained.
“But when I saw it again, I think it could easily have been a penalty because he doesn’t actually get the ball. I thought he got the ball at first but he doesn’t, he misses the ball with his tackle. He then gets the ball with his second leg but after he’s already taken Odobert down.
“He’s got lucky, but it’s a tough call. Whichever way the referee went, people would have said it should have gone the other way.”
Fellow panel member Sue Smith, meanwhile, was adamant the Clarets were denied a clear spot kick.
"I think it's a penalty,” she said.
“He gets the player first, then touches the ball. He takes the player out.
“As a defender I know you’ve got to try and get across the player, but I feel he takes the player out to then win the ball the second time. I thought it was a clear penalty.”