Former Burnley loan star helps Bayer Leverkusen lift first ever Bundesliga title
and live on Freeview channel 276
The winger played a starring role for the Clarets last term, scoring 19 goals as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the Championship title.
Burnley were keen for the 24-year-old to return to Turf Moor on a permanent basis, but a move never materialised and he ended up joining Xabi Alonso’s side for a £20m fee.
The switch to Bay Arena couldn’t have worked out any better, with Leverkusen clinching the league title with five games still to play on Sunday with a 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen.
Leverkusen have remained undefeated throughout the campaign and still have one eye on lifting the Europa League as well as the German Cup.
"Feeling happy and tired, but ultimately really happy for all fans, players, staff, and everyone involved in the club,” Tella told ESPN.
"I think it’s probably one of, if not the best day in the history of the club. I'm happy we can all be a part of it. Champions has a nice ring to it.
“It's obviously very special. I've always said trophies aren't guaranteed. The fact that I've had an opportunity to come to this club in my first season with an incredibly talented group of players, unbelievable coaching staff, and win something at the first time of asking is special. It's an important moment for the history of the club.”
Tella has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season following his permanent move from Southampton, scoring seven times.
The winger is delighted with the impact he’s had in Germany after having to bide his time for a regular starting space.
“Patience is everything,” he said.
“I was very frustrated with myself in the first half of the season from August to December. It’s because I didn't play as much football as I would've liked.
“But since the turn of the year I feel like I've been involved in near enough every game. Whether it's starting or coming on [from the bench], I feel like I made an impact.”