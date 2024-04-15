When Burnley's relegation rivals Everton will discover verdict of points deduction appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The punishment was handed down to the Toffees last week following their second breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche’s side, who recently beat Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park, were initially hit with the 10-point deduction in November.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merseyside outfit lodged an appeal against that decision and an independent panel found the punishment should be reduced from 10 points to six.

Following a second charge, which covers the three-year accounting period ending in the 2022/23 season, Everton have had another two points taken off their points tally.

It saw them drop a place to 16th in the table and just two points clear of relegation, albeit they are in action against Chelsea tonight.

Had Vincent Kompany’s men beaten Everton in their recent encounter, in a game dubbed as a must-win and a six-pointer, they would now be just one point adrift of safety.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Players line up ahead of the 'No Room for Racism' message being displayed on the LED screen prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton had seven days to lodge an appeal against their latest punishment and that time has now passed, with the club confirming their intention to do so.

The appeal process must be concluded by May 24, which is five days after the end of the season.

The Premier League, however, states they are seeking to resolve the matter “urgently” and hope to do so before the final round of fixtures.

“Everton Football Club has appealed the decision of an independent commission to impose a two-point deduction on the club following its admission of a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An appeal board has been appointed to hear the case after the club lodged the appeal to the chair of the judicial panel today. The case will be heard on an expedited basis, in accordance with the League’s standard directions.