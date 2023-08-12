What we know about Burnley's latest signing Wilson Odobert following move from Troyes

The 18-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor from Troyes for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year contract.

The winger joined Troyes from Paris Saint-Germain this time last year for a free transfer, going on to bag four goals and two assists in 32 league games.

After becoming a Claret, Odobert said: “The project here excited me, I really liked it. The manager, the team, the town. I really love it and it’s a really good project for me.

“I want to play as much as possible at Burnley, do as well as I can with the team, stay in the team and play the best I possibly can for the club.”

Born in Meaux, Odobert joined Paris Saint Germain’s academy in 2017 and progressed through the ranks before rejecting a professional deal with the club last year and opting to join Troyes to play first-team football.

France's midfielder Wilson Odobert gestures during the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup Group F football match between France and Gambia at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP) (Photo by ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Troyes’ relegation to Ligue 2, the wide man still managed to make an impression despite his tender years.

Odobert has been capped three times by France’s Under-20 side, scoring once, having also represented his country in the Under-16, Under-18 and Under-19 age groups.

He becomes Burnley’s 11th addition of the summer, following in the footsteps of Sander Berge who completed his move to Turf Moor last week.