‘What a man’: Josh Laurent speaks of admiration for Burnley teammate after notching against Swansea City

Josh Laurent spoke of his admiration for Burnley captain Josh Brownhill after his teammate struck for the 13th time this season.

Brownhill was in the right place at the right time once again as he tapped home from Zian Flemming’s pullback.

As a fellow midfielder, Laurent knows it’s no coincidence that Brownhill is always in the right position to score.

“It's not only to be there at the right place at the right time, it's to execute as well,” he said.

“I've been there a few times this season and I've missed from where he's scored four or five, so it's unbelievable what he does and what he brings to the team.

“I'd say it's not just his goals. He's an all-round package as a player, as a person, around the training ground, in the dressing room. What a man. I can't speak highly enough of him.

Josh Laurent and Maxime Esteve celebrate the 2-0 victory over Swansea City with skipper Josh Brownhill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“He leads by example. He gives us so much, not just the goals. He’s unbelievable.”

Laurent was speaking after the Clarets cruised to a routine win against Swansea, which extended their unbeaten run to 25 games.

Jaidon Anthony also found the back of the net, before Burnley saw out the remainder of the game with no real drama to claim another big win in their fight for promotion.

“We got off to a great start, getting two goals in front,” Laurent added.

“It was a bit of a scrappy game, the pitch didn’t help. It was a bit sticky at times. But it was battled well and we did what we had to do.

“Sure enough, we got in the final third and got our two goals. We probably could have had a few more given how many separate breakaways we had.

“The early starts help massively in this league, especially when you can get a goal in front. It's a big thing. It's very hard for teams to get back.

“They never really came out at us and the game probably suits us a bit more because there's a bit more space.”

While Burnley could easily have added to their tally, it always felt like they could have ramped things up had they needed to.

As it was, they saw out the remainder of the game in a professional manner.

“I think we wanted more,” Laurent added. “I think we wanted to put the foot on the neck and really put the pedal to the floor.

“I think for 30 minutes, 35 minutes, we did that. We tried, we were in the game, we were playing really well.

“They had a spell probably the last 10 minutes of the first-half and we probably sat a little bit too deep.

“We spoke about it at half-time and, as I say, the pitch is sticky and not the best, so it made the game a bit scrappy at times. It became a battle, breaking away and showing a bit of quality.

“In a few moments, we probably could have broke away and scored, but you're 2-0 up at that point, so you don't want to throw too many bodies forward. It's about being professional.”