West Ham United vs Burnley: The Clarets begin life without Sean Dyche at the London Stadium

The Clarets chief’s tenure at Turf Moor came to an end on Good Friday after a nine-and-a-half-year spell at the helm.

Dyche, who had overseen six successive seasons in the top flight, was joined by assistant manager Ian Woan, first team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

Under 23s boss Michael Jackson took over the reins for the trip to the London Stadium and made two changes from the side that was beaten against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Midfielder Jack Cork came in at the expense of Josh Brownhill while Maxwel Cornet was Aaron Lennon’s replacement.