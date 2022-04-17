West Ham United vs Burnley: The Clarets begin life without Sean Dyche at the London Stadium
Burnley take on West Ham United in their first game since the departure of long-serving manager Sean Dyche.
The Clarets chief’s tenure at Turf Moor came to an end on Good Friday after a nine-and-a-half-year spell at the helm.
Dyche, who had overseen six successive seasons in the top flight, was joined by assistant manager Ian Woan, first team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.
Under 23s boss Michael Jackson took over the reins for the trip to the London Stadium and made two changes from the side that was beaten against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.
Midfielder Jack Cork came in at the expense of Josh Brownhill while Maxwel Cornet was Aaron Lennon’s replacement.
Burnley: Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Maxwel Cornet; Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst. Subs: Wayne Hennessey, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Matej Vydra, Kevin Long.
West Ham United vs Burnley
Last updated: Sunday, 17 April, 2022, 16:08
Another big save
Antonio is one-on-one with Pope, but the goalkeeper comes out on top again.
How does Pope save that? He has to get right down to his post to claw Diop’s header off the line.
Burnley concede possession high up the pitch, Rice finds Antonio, who forces the save from Pope.
Substitutions
McNeil is replaced by Vydra and Fornals replaces Lanzini.
Tarkowski can’t force the ball home from Weghorst’s hooked cross before Cornet fires wide of the near post.
Huge intervention
Benrahma looks like he’s got a tap in, but Collins manages to get across to block on the line.
GOAL: West Ham United 1 Burnley 1
Cornet gives away a set-piece, Lanzini whips the ball in and Soucek converts.
Yellow card
Rice and Weghorst are booked for an off-the-ball clash.
Substitution
Vlasic is replace by Benrahma for the Hammers.
Chance for Burnley
Cornet picks out Rodriguez inside the penalty area but the striker doesn’t catch it right and his effort spins wide of the post.