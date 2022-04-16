West Ham boss Moyes' big influence on Burnley interim manager Jackson

The Clarets’ Under 23s boss is in interim charge, after the surprise dismissal of Sean Dyche, and his first, and maybe only, game at the helm comes against West Ham United and David Moyes, under who he spent four successful years at Preston North End.

Jackson was North End player of the year in 1999 before helping Preston to promotion as Second Division champions in 2000 – with Burnley runners-up – and the Lilywhites reached the First Division play-off final the following year, losing 3-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to Sam Allardyce’s Bolton Wanderers.

Moyes would leave for Everton in 2002, where he enjoyed 11 years, before being Sir Alex Ferguson’s chosen successor.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

29 Apr 2000: Tom Finney (L) and Preston North End manager David Moyes (C) lift the Division Two trophy after the Nationwide League Division Two match against Millwall at Deepdale in Preston, England. Preston North End won the match 3-2. Picture by Paul Broadrick. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

And Jackson, who also won back to back promotions at Bury under former Clarets boss Stan Ternent in 1995/96 and 1996/97, said: “I took a lot from both (Moyes and Stan), both really good people, really good coaches.

“With David Moyes, I obviously had some brilliant times and got promoted - a great manager, one of the reasons I went into coaching.

“Stan, a great guy, I spoke to him recently…just pushed you. Both managers did.

“They kept asking the question ‘can you be better?’, and I think that’s a big thing.”

And Jackson admits it will initially feel a little odd to be in the opposite dugout to Moyes: “It will be a little bit strange, he’ll probably still be shouting at me from the sideline, ‘squeeze up!’ like he did in the games.

“But you don’t get to a thousand games like he’s done unless you’re good at what you do.

"I’m delighted for him because probably a lot of people were doubting him at some stage in his career, but the guy and man he is, he’s proving what a good manager he is."

Asked what was good about playing for Moyes, Jackson said: “I think from a player’s point of view, it was the demand he put on you. But that was in a good way.

"He pushed you to be better. He wanted you to be good if you were prepared to put the work in.

"You only have to see that in the teams he builds and the demands. He wants you to be a good player, he wants to improve you.

"I think if you’ve got someone who’s willing to do that, as a player, them that’s great because they want to make you a better player.”

It remains to be seen, however, whether Jackson puts his hat in the ring for the permanent post, after spells in charge at Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers: “I’m not even looking at that at this moment in time, I’m not. That’s far away from my thoughts.

“At the moment we’re concentrating on the prep for the West Ham game, so that’s the only thing.