West Ham boss David Moyes on penalty shout against Burnley

The Hammers appealed for a spot kick during the goal-less draw with Burnley when centre back Craig Dawson jumped across Dwight McNeil as the Clarets winger went to clear the ball from the bye-line.

There was contact, but Dawson seemed to go to ground easily, and VAR decided not to award the penalty.

Moyes pointed to a string of awards the previous day, to Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, and said: "I think this weekend we have seen more soft penalty kicks given in the Premier League than all season, so I think if those ones were given, I would expect today’s to be given.

"But I am an advocate of it has got to be really correct. I think today’s was worthy of that, if that is the level of penalty kicks.

"I have really enjoyed the refereeing this year, I think it has been excellent. I think VAR has done as well as it can do, but after watching the penalty kicks yesterday and saying what would the difference be? If VAR is the same… if yesterday they got it wrong, it would be great if they came out and said that.

"Today’s one was, I thought, poorer than the ones yesterday."

West Ham had made their joint-best start to a Premier League season, but after beating the top sides this season, including Chelsea last week, was it frustrating not to beat Burnley?: "We have played better at times than today, but in the final third we were not quite able to make the final pass or eliminate a player or do something.

"We scored three goals against Chelsea last week but we couldn’t get any today. We tried hard and if anyone was going to win it it was going to be us.

"It is part of growing your club. We have said we would like to challenge the top teams.

"Last season we had a near perfect record against the teams below us.