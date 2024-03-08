West Ham boss David Moyes expresses sympathy for Vincent Kompany amid Burnley's relegation fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His West Ham side take on the Clarets on Sunday as Kompany’s men look to claim a long-overdue victory.

Burnley are winless in their last nine league games, having also lost their last four on the bounce, leaving them 19th in the table and 11 points adrift of safety.

It’s been a challenging debut season in the top flight for Kompany, but Moyes insists he’s still been impressed in what he’s seen of the Burnley boss.

“I have sympathy for a lot of managers. He's done a really good job with what he has got,” he said.

“He did a brilliant job last season and has continued to bring them on.

“His team have played well in many games this season and we will need to play really well to beat them.”

The Hammers were beaten narrowly in the Europa League on Thursday night, going down 1-0 to German side SC Freiburg.

Moyes’ side are still going well though, sitting seventh in the table.

"Our form in the main at home has been ok, so hopefully we can keep it up until the end of the season,” Moyes added.

"It's important we look to win our home games if we want to try to qualify for Europe again."

Moyes added: "We look a lot more threatening up front than we did a month ago.

"We've done a lot of good things, which has been helped by having [Lucas] Paqueta and [Mohammed] Kudus back.