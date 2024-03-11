West Ham boss David Moyes bemoans refereeing decisions during dramatic Burnley draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hammers came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Vincent Kompany’s men thanks to Danny Ings’ last-gasp strike.

But despite claiming a late point, Moyes felt his side did enough to pick up the victory.

“We looked like we were still hungover from the game on Thursday night,” he said.

“We didn’t start fast and we got punished. I think the second goal, conceding it just before half-time, was a real blow.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance to get in the game. We missed a tackle but the boy [Fofana] scores a wonder goal and the other one is an own goal. They scored two goals which could have been stoppable, but they were strange goals to lose.

“But nevertheless, we fought incredibly hard to get back in the game and we probably created enough chances to win.”

Moyes’ main bone of contention was the Ings goal that was ruled out just a minute or two before he did eventually equalise.

The former Claret found the back of the net after being teed up by Michail Antonio, who was adjudged to have been standing in an offside position following a VAR check by the barest of margins.

“I’ve got to say, the decisions went so badly against us,” Moyes said.

“There’s the offside for the goal but there’s also the one in the first-half where the linesman puts his flag up when Jarrod Bowen is onside. Even if he was off, the rule is supposed to be that the linesman waits. But he doesn’t, he puts his flag up.

“Then we get Sander Berge try and head the ball but it hits his arms, so I think there have been quite a few decisions that went against us.