Having led 2-0, the Clarets will rightfully be frustrated not to hold on for a first win since December 23.
But following a crazy second-half, where the Hammers laid siege to the Burnley goal, Burnley could easily have left empty-handed.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Made some important saves and couldn’t have done a great deal about West Ham’s two goals. Distribution was much better too. Photo: Julian Finney
2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10
Got forward really well and defended resolutely, other than one bizarre moment when he dropped to the ground inside his own box. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10
Burnley played a high line but O'Shea marshalled it well and, by and large, dealt with West Ham's frontmen well. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10
Largely defended well, making some key interceptions. But loses a mark for allowing Paqueta to get past him too easily for West Ham's goal back. Photo: Julian Finney