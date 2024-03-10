Burnley player ratings vs West Ham as 8/10 and 5/10 dished out following dramatic late finish - gallery

Burnley missed a golden opportunity to claim a much-needed victory with a 2-2 draw against West Ham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Mar 2024, 16:41 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men were leading 2-1 heading into stoppage-time, only to be pegged back by Danny Ings’ late strike.

Having led 2-0, the Clarets will rightfully be frustrated not to hold on for a first win since December 23.

But following a crazy second-half, where the Hammers laid siege to the Burnley goal, Burnley could easily have left empty-handed.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made some important saves and couldn’t have done a great deal about West Ham’s two goals. Distribution was much better too.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Made some important saves and couldn't have done a great deal about West Ham's two goals. Distribution was much better too.

Got forward really well and defended resolutely, other than one bizarre moment when he dropped to the ground inside his own box.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 6/10

Got forward really well and defended resolutely, other than one bizarre moment when he dropped to the ground inside his own box.

Burnley played a high line but O'Shea marshalled it well and, by and large, dealt with West Ham's frontmen well.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Burnley played a high line but O'Shea marshalled it well and, by and large, dealt with West Ham's frontmen well.

Largely defended well, making some key interceptions. But loses a mark for allowing Paqueta to get past him too easily for West Ham's goal back.

4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10

Largely defended well, making some key interceptions. But loses a mark for allowing Paqueta to get past him too easily for West Ham's goal back.

