Scott Parker’s side lost for the first time in 10 outings at The Den on Sunday as they succumbed to a 1-0 reversal in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
The result saw the Clarets slip down to fourth in the table, losing further ground on league leaders Sunderland, who are now six points clear.
Burnley were without Zian Flemming in South London on Sunday as he was ineligible to face his parent club, but he will now return to selection.
Jeremy Sarmiento, meanwhile, will be pushing to start after making his return from injury off the bench against Neil Harris’ side.
Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Thursday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits: