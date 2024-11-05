The result saw the Clarets slip down to fourth in the table, losing further ground on league leaders Sunderland, who are now six points clear.

Burnley were without Zian Flemming in South London on Sunday as he was ineligible to face his parent club, but he will now return to selection.

Jeremy Sarmiento, meanwhile, will be pushing to start after making his return from injury off the bench against Neil Harris’ side.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Thursday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Semi Ajayi (West Brom) - out Facing four months on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during the recent game against Cardiff.

Kyle Bartley (West Brom) - out Recently underwent surgery to rectify an ongoing issue with a knee problem. Now facing around six weeks out.

Daryl Dike (West Brom) - out Not expected to return until the new year after being forced to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon.