West Brom v Burnley early team news: 12 to miss out through injury and one fitness doubt - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Burnley will be aiming to get back on the right track after their long unbeaten run came to a crashing end at Millwall at the weekend.

Scott Parker’s side lost for the first time in 10 outings at The Den on Sunday as they succumbed to a 1-0 reversal in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The result saw the Clarets slip down to fourth in the table, losing further ground on league leaders Sunderland, who are now six points clear.

Burnley were without Zian Flemming in South London on Sunday as he was ineligible to face his parent club, but he will now return to selection.

Jeremy Sarmiento, meanwhile, will be pushing to start after making his return from injury off the bench against Neil Harris’ side.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Thursday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Facing four months on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during the recent game against Cardiff.

1. Semi Ajayi (West Brom) - out

Facing four months on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during the recent game against Cardiff.

Recently underwent surgery to rectify an ongoing issue with a knee problem. Now facing around six weeks out.

2. Kyle Bartley (West Brom) - out

Recently underwent surgery to rectify an ongoing issue with a knee problem. Now facing around six weeks out.

Not expected to return until the new year after being forced to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon.

3. Daryl Dike (West Brom) - out

Not expected to return until the new year after being forced to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Sidelined for around two months after picking up a hamstring injury during the game against Cardiff at the end of October.

4. Paddy McNair (West Brom) - out

Sidelined for around two months after picking up a hamstring injury during the game against Cardiff at the end of October.

