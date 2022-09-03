West Brom 1-1 Burnley: 18 fantastic pictures of Clarets fans during last night's game
Burnley missed out on taking top spot in Championship last night (Friday, September 2) following their 1-1 draw against West Brom.
By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:10 am
Updated
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:34 am
After the match boss Vincent Kompany admitted his side were not at the races in Friday night, saying: “It's the first time we looked a little more leggy. The effort was there, we didn’t take our eye off the ball. But the players were tired for the first time.”
Here’s how we rated the players on the night – do you agree?
Here are the best of our fan pictures from the game below.
Page 1 of 4