'We're a calm club': Vincent Kompany quizzed about managerial pressure following Burnley's poor start

Vincent Kompany insists he doesn’t spend too much time thinking about his position as Burnley boss following his side’s poor start to the season.

The Clarets take on a Bournemouth side this afternoon that have question marks hanging over the future of their head coach Andoni Iraola.

The Cherries sit one point and one position below Burnley in the table having failed to win any of their first nine games.

It’s been tough going for Burnley too, losing seven of their first nine games back in the top flight following their Championship title win last season.

Ahead of today’s big game on the South Coast, Kompany was asked if he’s had any conversations with Burnley chairman Alan Pace about his future given the hire-and-fire nature of the game.

He responded: “We’re a club where we communicate a lot anyway. But we’re also a very calm club, so these kinds of discussions – the best person to answer those questions is the person you mentioned.

“But in the end, there is an operational need to be focused on what’s at hand and that’s getting this team to the level of the Premier League, that’s it.

“It helps that this club has traditionally been very stable, let’s not forget. I’m not saying it should be in the future or this is how it’s going to be forever, but that’s the history of this club.

“It helps we have a common history, but in the end it’s not something I think about too much.”

Burnley face a Bournemouth side that had struggles of their own last season before Gary O’Neil steered them away from danger.

Now under the stewardship of Iraola, it’s been tough going for the Cherries once again.

Giving his verdict on the Cherries, Kompany said: “It’s two different managers, so there’s always going to be differences because of that. But in the end I can see why it’s tough for Bournemouth like why it’s tough for us.