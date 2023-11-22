'We need some points': Burnley shareholder JJ Watt jetting over to lend his support for West Ham clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets make their return from the international break with a home clash against West Ham, as Kompany’s men look to end a run of five straight league defeats.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Watt appeared confident about Burnley’s chances.
“We’re coming off the international break, so a couple of the boys have been playing internationally, a couple of them have been resting at the training ground,” the NFL legend said.
“This is a big match for us, a home match on Saturday. I felt it was as such, I felt the boys needed to know that we support them, we back them so I’m going over to the match on Saturday to be there.
“I’m going in and out. I get in on Saturday right before the match, attend the match and then I’m flying right back. But we need full support for the boys, so I’m going to be on the Turf with them and it will be fun.
“We’re going to get some points. We need some points, we’re going to get some points. I’m looking forward to it. Maybe I’ll have a pint or two also.”
Burnley currently sit bottom of the Premier League table having taken just four points from their opening 12 games.
They have, however, been joined by Everton after Sean Dyche’s side were docked 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.