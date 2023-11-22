'We need some points': Burnley shareholder JJ Watt jetting over to lend his support for West Ham clash

Burnley shareholder JJ Watt will be flying over to the UK this weekend to lend Vincent Kompany’s side his full support.

The Clarets make their return from the international break with a home clash against West Ham, as Kompany’s men look to end a run of five straight league defeats.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Watt appeared confident about Burnley’s chances.

“We’re coming off the international break, so a couple of the boys have been playing internationally, a couple of them have been resting at the training ground,” the NFL legend said.

“This is a big match for us, a home match on Saturday. I felt it was as such, I felt the boys needed to know that we support them, we back them so I’m going over to the match on Saturday to be there.

“I’m going in and out. I get in on Saturday right before the match, attend the match and then I’m flying right back. But we need full support for the boys, so I’m going to be on the Turf with them and it will be fun.

“We’re going to get some points. We need some points, we’re going to get some points. I’m looking forward to it. Maybe I’ll have a pint or two also.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: J.J. Watt reacts prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Burnley currently sit bottom of the Premier League table having taken just four points from their opening 12 games.