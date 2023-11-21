Burnley chairman Alan Pace offers support to Lyle Foster by joining in with #MileForLyle movement

Burnley chairman Alan Pace and his family have joined in with the #MileForLyle movement in support of Lyle Foster.

The Clarets striker is currently taking a break from football to receive specialist care for his mental health.

Since the news emerged, Burnley fans have been showing their support for the 23-year-old by walking, running, swimming or cycling one mile (or more) to highlight the importance of looking after your wellbeing.

The idea was the brainchild of Clarets fan John Robertson, who also encouraged supporters to upload their pictures onto social media with the hashtag #MileForLyle.

It’s not just fans that have been taking part though, with club owner Pace and his family also lending their support.

“It has been amazing to see so many Clarets participate in the fan-led initiative of #mileforlyle,” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Our family got together over the weekend to do ours and discuss the importance of taking care of our mental health.”

Pace’s daughter Ashlyn also posted a video to her YouTube page of the family taking part in a four-lap walk.

During the clip, Pace was asked for the ways people can improve their mental health.

“We can be around people we love, that love us and support us and help us when we’re down. Smile a lot at people and say hello,” he said.

“One of the things that is great about where we live is that people actually say hello to each other.

“Be kind, that’s what I would say. Just be kind to everybody because you don’t know what they’re going through.”

Pace also added a message of support for Foster, saying: “Lyle we love you, we miss you and we can’t wait to have you back with us. See you soon.”

Ashlyn, meanwhile, ended the video with a call for kindness, especially on social media.

"Just wanted to leave on the note of being kind on social media,” she said.

"There’s a lot out there, especially right now where I think people feel frustrated, they feel like they can’t control things and sometimes that comes out as mean messages.