Vincent Kompany is hungry for more post-match celebrations after getting a timely reminder following Saturday’s hard-earned victory against Fulham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kompany soaked up the atmosphere at full-time at Craven Cottage after his side had claimed a 2-0 win in the capital.

The Burnley boss, fists clenched, roared in front of the 1,800 travelling contingent in scenes reminiscent of those we witnessed last season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany, somewhat unsurprisingly, wants more as his side continue to battle against relegation back to the Championship – now sitting three points adrift of safety.

“It feels like this," he said.

"It feels like we went through a lot of good times together and you can see in moments like this, it’s been coming so you have a little bit of frustration that you can’t show the results what you think your work deserves.

“It makes those moments really matter and we have to live for those moments.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Three of the top performers against Fulham at the weekend were summer signings in Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert and Zeki Amdouni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when the results have gone against his side, Kompany has been adamant that he has players at his disposal that will continue to develop and improve.

“I can’t take credit for it, but the key part is the players growing,” he said.

“You see Sander driving up to the edge of the box and having a shot, you don’t know how many times we’ve had that in the meeting.

“It takes time. You show them and you work with them. Not just myself, but the coaching staff and then as long as the team looks like a team, then that is the exciting part of our team. Our team still has a lot of progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wilson will be better. Zeki will get better. Sander will get better.

“What you can’t get away with in this league, you have a moment and then you switch off for five or 10 minutes and then you have another moment, which is what they might have been used to in previous leagues or previous competitions.

“As long as the team looks like it does then their individual quality will give them a chance at Premier League level.