'We didn't deserve...': Roberto De Zerbi delivers honest verdict on Brighton's draw with Burnley

The Seagulls were gifted an equaliser courtesy of Arijanet Muric’s bizarre own goal.

Burnley’s opener also involved a big slice of fortune, with Josh Brownhill’s block from Bart Verbruggen’s attempted clearance ricocheting back into the empty net.

It was an otherwise tight and edgy encounter at Turf Moor, but one that De Zerbi felt ended in the correct manner.

“It’s a fair result,” he said. “We didn’t deserve to win, we didn’t deserve to lose.

“I think at this moment Brighton are like this, we are trying to play better, we are trying to win but it’s clear we are suffering a tough moment because we have a lot of injuries and because we have many points to the European positions.

“It’s been a very tough season for the players who have played a lot of games, but we are trying to give our best but at the moment it’s tough to do that.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the draw in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on April 13, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Burnley took the lead through Brownhill after the substitute had charged down the Brighton goalkeeper.

Verbruggen was put under pressure to begin with following a weak back pass though, forcing the Dutchman into a rushed clearance.

“It was too short a pass from [Carlos] Baleba to the goalkeeper who was also too deep,” De Zerbi added.