'We can get out of it': Charlie Taylor makes emphatic Burnley survival claim following Brentford win

It comes after the Clarets picked up a much-needed three points against Brentford on Saturday, to win for the first time since pre-Christmas.

Not only that, it reduces the gap to safety to eight points with nine games remaining.

“It’s a huge win,” Taylor said.

"We’ve had a couple of good performances recently and maybe not got the results we deserved, so it’s nice to get three points.

“It’s never easy, especially in this league, so to get three points is massive for us and it does everything for confidence.

“We’ve got two weeks now without a game and we’ve got nine huge games left. We’re not daft, we know we need some more wins on the table but that has done us the world of good.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Charlie Taylor of Burnley FC during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However poor the results have been, manager Vincent Kompany has consistently claimed the belief is still there survival can be achieved.

That, Taylor insists, is a feeling shared by the Burnley dressing room.

When asked if the players still believe, Taylor added: “Yeah, definitely, and that comes from him. He’s big on the belief. He drills it into us every day.

“Everyone does still believe we can get out of this and we can turn things around.

“We’re working so hard every week on the training ground. People probably don’t see it but we are doing everything we can – staff, players, everyone in the club still believes we can get out of it.”

What works in Burnley’s favour is that potential points deductions continue to hang over both Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Should the punishments come into fruition, there’s a good and fairly realistic chance the gap to safety will be cut.

While it doesn’t guarantee survival, it does give Burnley a far better chance of maintaining their Premier League status.

Taylor concluded: “It could [change], but I think we’ve just got to control what we can control and that’s on Saturday’s, trying to win and improve where we are in the table.