Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's big win against 10-man Brentford

The Clarets overcame the 10-man Bees 2-1 to record only their second home win of the season and fourth overall.

It reduces the gap to safety to eight points with nine games remaining, while potential points deductions are still hanging over Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Addressing the win, Kompany said: “It feels great. You ask how good does it feel, I think we have to celebrate. It’s a day where we won, we got the three points and I think the way we handled this means we will really enjoy this day.

“Then tomorrow we go back to work.”

When asked how he will celebrate, Kompany added: “It will have to be spontaneous, I didn’t really plan for it just yet. But I’ve celebrated a few times in my life, so I’m sure I’ll get the hang of it again.

“I think it’s important, because I did say to the players so many times we’ve come back to the dressing room and we’ve had to say all the right things, do all the right things to keep that energy and to give ourselves a chance in the next game.

“So many times we’ve actually played well and had disappointing results where we’ve conceded in the last minute, like we did against West Ham.

“To bring that energy throughout the week to start like we did, I think at the end you earn the right to celebrate when you win.

“It’s not going to be win, rest, work, it’s going to be work win and then work tomorrow.”

The Clarets largely controlled the game against Thomas Frank’s men, who lost Sergio Reguilon early on to a straight red card following his foul in the area on Vitinho.

Jacob Bruun Larsen dispatched the penalty, while David Fofana added a second midway into the second-half.

Kristoffer Ajer ensured a nervy finish to the game when he headed Brentford to within one goal, but the hosts held on to claim a first win at Turf Moor in 106 days.

But even prior to the dismissal, Kompany felt his side were the team in the ascendancy.

“That’s what the team did, they started hard from the beginning,” he added.

“We were on the front foot, we created situations that forced mistakes from the opponents, we won duels, we were aggressive.

“Then after that, for large spells, we did exactly what you have to do against 10 men. We scored the second goal.