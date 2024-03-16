The Clarets took full advantage of an early Brentford red card to record a big win in their fight against relegation.

The Bees were reduced to 10 men inside the opening 10 minutes when Sergio Reguilon denied Vitinho a clear goalscoring opportunity inside the box.

Jacob Bruun Larsen dispatched the resulting penalty before David Fofana settled Burnley’s nerves midway through the second-half to hand Burnley only their fourth win of the campaign.

Kristoffer Ajer did pull one back for the Bees late on to set up a nervy finish, but the Clarets held on much to Vincent Kompany’s relief.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . Arijanet Murc - 8/10 A promising, if long overdue Premier League debut. Pinpoint balls forward and quick distribution made a big difference. Looked a little weak on crosses late on though. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Lorenz Assignon - 8/10 A constant threat going forward and provided a good foil for Vitinho down the right flank. Seemed to enjoy the full-time celebrations too… Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3 . Dara O'Shea - 7/10 Defended well apart from one stand-out moment, where he almost conceded a comical own goal with his blind backpass. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales