The Clarets took full advantage of an early Brentford red card to record a big win in their fight against relegation.
The Bees were reduced to 10 men inside the opening 10 minutes when Sergio Reguilon denied Vitinho a clear goalscoring opportunity inside the box.
Jacob Bruun Larsen dispatched the resulting penalty before David Fofana settled Burnley’s nerves midway through the second-half to hand Burnley only their fourth win of the campaign.
Kristoffer Ajer did pull one back for the Bees late on to set up a nervy finish, but the Clarets held on much to Vincent Kompany’s relief.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated: