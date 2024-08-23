Wayne Rooney explains why Plymouth Argyle signed Michael Obafemi on loan from Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Obafemi will spend the season out on loan with Burnley’s fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

The 24-year-old has yet to feature in a Burnley match day squad this season and heads to Home Park in search of minutes.

The striker, who hasn’t made an appearance for the Clarets since December 2023, spent the second half of last season on loan with Millwall, scoring twice in 14 appearances.

With Plymouth Obafemi will link up with legendary ex-Manchester United figure Wayne Rooney, who is now in charge of Argyle.

“We are thrilled that we have managed to secure the services of Michael,” Rooney said. “He was really keen to come and be a part of what we are building here at Argyle.

“He fits the profile of player I want as part of the squad and complements the style of play we are looking to implement.”

According to Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip, there was plenty of interest for the Republic of Ireland international.

He said: “We have beaten off several Championship sides to bring Michael to the football club.

“He has excellent pedigree having played at both Championship and Premier League level throughout his career and will further strengthen our forward line.

“He’s quick, powerful and scores goals, and we are really excited that he has decided to join us for the rest of the season.”

Obafemi first joined the Clarets on loan in January 2022 and helped Vincent Kompany’s side win promotion to the Premier League, before his loan was then made permanent.