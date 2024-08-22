Burnley injury update ahead of Sunderland clash as James Trafford returns to training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Trafford is expected to come back into contention for Burnley’s early top-of-the-table clash with Sunderland.

The goalkeeper started the season in between the sticks for the season opener away to Luton Town.

But the following week, the 21-year-old was replaced by debutant Vaclav Hladky after missing out through illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Scott Parker has now confirmed Trafford has since returned to training, giving him a difficult decision to make for Saturday’s clash at the Stadium of Light.

“James is back,” he said.

“He was ill last week but he’s come back and has been training this week.”

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal and Hannes Delcroix haven’t played any part in Burnley’s opening two games of the season.

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: James Trafford of Burnley kicks the ball upfield during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“All of them are injuries,” Parker added.

“We’re hoping that some of them are on the right track, they’re all back on the grass now bar one, Jordan, but the others are pushing the right way so hopefully soon we will be seeing them in and around it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for summer signing Shurandy Sambo, Parker confirmed the right-back doesn’t have a knock, despite not being named in either of his match day squads to date.

“He’s just been left out,” he said.

“He’s been really good in training and it’s a new place, a new environment, a new country, new football really and at this moment in time he’s just missed out on weekends being in and around the squad.

“It’s unfortunate of course but these are the tough decisions you have to make as a coach sometimes, but at this moment in time this is how I see it.”

Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Michael Obafemi have also been absent so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey and Redmond are out with long-term injuries, while Parker recently revealed Tresor had been suffering with health issues.

He said before the Luton opener: “Mike had his problems injury-wise and picked up something as well, while away, so at this present moment in time he’s away from the club.

“He’s getting treatment regarding that, so hopefully in the next week or so we’re hoping to see him back.

“The most important thing is making sure we get him into a fit place with his health.”