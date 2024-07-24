Watch as Snoop Dogg is presented with another Burnley shirt - but is warned not to wear it in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

American rapper and global sensation Snoop Dogg has been presented with an updated Burnley shirt – but has been warned not to wear it in Blackburn.

The cult hip hop star was famously given a famous claret and blue top back in 2016 when he linked up with a Burnley-based producing company AMS Neve for his hit songs.

Eight years on, the 52-year-old has been presented with the latest edition of the strip by well-known Burnley fan Jordan North, who was interviewing Snoop for his Capital FM radio show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North said: “Do you remember in 2016 you were given a Burnley shirt? Do you remember this?”

Snoop replied: “I know that I’m very particular about those jerseys I wear and I know not to wear them in enemy territory.

“Well I didn’t know that in the beginning, when I first started coming over here I think I wore a Manchester United shirt and I was somewhere, Liverpool or something like that and they was like ‘what the f*** are you doing Snoop? Take that top off. I thought I was representing.”

While unveiling the shirt, North warned Snoop he’d be better off not wearing the top in the home of Burnley’s fierce rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snoop Dogg is presented with an updated Burnley shirt, with the names of Brad and Sophie on the back. Screengrab taken from Capital FM video.

“Okay well I’m going to give you an up-to-date Burnley top because that’s my football team, but don’t wear this in Blackburn,” he said.

“Damn, I hate it when you do that,” Snoop responded. “You all give me jerseys, you’re worse than gang members.

“I like it though, the colour scheme is fly. I like the baby blue and the burgundy.

“Oh, it’s claret? That’s not burgundy? I told you we’ve got the same thing but you guys always put your own words on it. You guys love changing stuff and putting your words on it. This is burgundy and light blue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shirt was presented to Snoop by Clarets fan Jordan North. Screengrab taken from Capital FM video.

Printed on the back of the shirt was the name Brad, Jordan’s brother, and his fiance Sophie who are getting married on Friday.