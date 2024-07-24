Watch as Snoop Dogg is presented with another Burnley shirt - but is warned not to wear it in Blackburn
The cult hip hop star was famously given a famous claret and blue top back in 2016 when he linked up with a Burnley-based producing company AMS Neve for his hit songs.
Eight years on, the 52-year-old has been presented with the latest edition of the strip by well-known Burnley fan Jordan North, who was interviewing Snoop for his Capital FM radio show.
North said: “Do you remember in 2016 you were given a Burnley shirt? Do you remember this?”
Snoop replied: “I know that I’m very particular about those jerseys I wear and I know not to wear them in enemy territory.
“Well I didn’t know that in the beginning, when I first started coming over here I think I wore a Manchester United shirt and I was somewhere, Liverpool or something like that and they was like ‘what the f*** are you doing Snoop? Take that top off. I thought I was representing.”
While unveiling the shirt, North warned Snoop he’d be better off not wearing the top in the home of Burnley’s fierce rivals.
“Okay well I’m going to give you an up-to-date Burnley top because that’s my football team, but don’t wear this in Blackburn,” he said.
“Damn, I hate it when you do that,” Snoop responded. “You all give me jerseys, you’re worse than gang members.
“I like it though, the colour scheme is fly. I like the baby blue and the burgundy.
“Oh, it’s claret? That’s not burgundy? I told you we’ve got the same thing but you guys always put your own words on it. You guys love changing stuff and putting your words on it. This is burgundy and light blue.”
Printed on the back of the shirt was the name Brad, Jordan’s brother, and his fiance Sophie who are getting married on Friday.
“Congratulations Brad and Sophie,” Snoop said. “Hopefully you’re going to make a couple of babies, man. Name one of them Snoop Dogg.”
