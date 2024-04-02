Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Wolves draw as Burnley boss shares more referee frustration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After taking the lead through Jacob Bruun Larsen, the Clarets were pegged back with the last kick of the first-half.

“In every sense we played how we were supposed to approach this game,” Kompany said.

“We were aggressive, we were on the front foot, we managed to handle the ball in such a way that we created chances from it, so I think on every level it was a good performance.

“I’ll take the point and go again, that’s it.”

Kompany added: “We were playing against a very good team, so credit to Wolves. The way they defended the box I thought was absolutely perfect, it was really good.

“Still, we created chances but if you put your body on the line, you get blocks in, you get tight and they did that for the whole game.

“We are good at arriving in the final third. That final pass or that final moment to finish a chance, that’s ultimately what we need to get to the next level.”

Kompany was left frustrated with the officiating for the second game running, after Wolves’ equaliser came from a very dubious free-kick.

Dara O’Shea was harshly penalised for an apparent foul on eventual goalscorer Rayan Ait-Nouri, despite appearing to make no contact.

“Don’t get me on referees again, that’s naughty that from you,” Kompany joked.

“But if we have to, of course, it was an issue. If you do a pirouette and you fall on your own, and there’s absolutely no contact made, then it’s just not a foul. I think we can all agree on this.

“But then as well the referee is in the best position ever. He sees it, I can see it from three times as far as he is and for some reason there’s a decision made out of nothing.