Burnley fans evacuated from section of Turf Moor vs Wolves due to hanging piece of metal on roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
During the first-half of tonight’s Premier League clash against Wolves, police officers and stewards were spotted moving into a block in the lower tier of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand.
The majority of fans in that section have been forced to leave the area entirely, but a small number have been able to remain.
Police have cordoned off the main area though which sits directly underneath the piece of metal in question.
An announcement over the PA system said the block closure would remain in place for the entirety of the game.
The fans that were moved have been sent to the fan zone outside the ground to watch the remainder of the game.
In a statement, the Clarets said: "Burnley fans are in the process of being moved from a section of the Jimmy McIlroy stand due to current safety concerns with the roof.
“We thank supporters for their co-operation and patience while we do this.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.