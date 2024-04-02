Burnley fans evacuated from section of Turf Moor vs Wolves due to hanging piece of metal on roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the first-half of tonight’s Premier League clash against Wolves, police officers and stewards were spotted moving into a block in the lower tier of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand.

The majority of fans in that section have been forced to leave the area entirely, but a small number have been able to remain.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have cordoned off the main area though which sits directly underneath the piece of metal in question.

An announcement over the PA system said the block closure would remain in place for the entirety of the game.

The fans that were moved have been sent to the fan zone outside the ground to watch the remainder of the game.

In a statement, the Clarets said: "Burnley fans are in the process of being moved from a section of the Jimmy McIlroy stand due to current safety concerns with the roof.