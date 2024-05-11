Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's relegation being confirmed after Tottenham defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany insists there will be no “sulking” or “moaning” after Burnley’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

The Clarets knew they had to beat Tottenham in their penultimate fixture of the season to stand any chance of keeping their survival hopes alive.

Despite having some brief hope courtesy of Jacob Bruun Larsen’s opener, Spurs fought back not once, but twice to win 2-1, meaning Kompany’s men can no longer get out of the bottom three.

Reflecting on Burnley’s relegation being confirmed in North London, Kompany said: “The emotions are mixed.

“I think the overriding feeling is that you’ve lost a football match, that’s number one, that’s always going to make you feel a bit disappointed.

“Number two, of course it’s having consequences on where we will play next season so that’s another one you have to live with tonight.

“I can guarantee you one thing, tomorrow is day one of us being successful again. Tomorrow is day one of next season for me.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley

“I always look to the future as something exciting and so tomorrow will bring exactly that feeling.”

Burnley fought valiantly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Ange Postecoglu’s side ultimately proved too strong.

The visitors gave it everything they had but ultimately the damage had already been done.

Kompany added: “I think the game started well for us, but look you know when you come up against a top six team away from home it’s always going to be a tough ask.

“The team had a go though, they fought, they were really brave in many things they did and at many times…the trend has been that final ball, that last moment of decision, at this speed and this level, we’re still a little bit adapting to that.

“We’ve been better as the season went on, but it’s not necessarily about the chances we did have, and we did have chances, but we have done the hardest part and it’s just about playing the final ball.