'It should hurt': JJ Watt reacts as Burnley's relegation is confirmed following valiant Tottenham defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

JJ Watt has spoken of his “hurt” after Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship was confirmed.

The Clarets knew they needed to claim all three points away to Tottenham to stand any chance of pulling off the great escape.

Despite giving themselves hope, going 1-0 up courtesy of Jacob Bruun Larsen’s strike, Vincent Kompany’s men were unable to hold on and subsequently fell to a valiant 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means, even before Nottingham Forest’s evening clash against Chelsea, Burnley can no longer mathematically move outside the bottom three.

It ends a miserable season for the Clarets, who languished inside the relegation zone for the entirety of the campaign.

Watt, Burnley’s minority shareholder, responded to Burnley’s relegation with a post on social media.

Including a photograph from the club’s trophy parade 12 months ago, the NFL legend spoke of his desire to bring the good times back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US former NFL football player JJ Watt arrives to attend the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on August 11, 2023. (Photo by Darren STAPLES / AFP) /

“No need to hide disappointment or frustration, it should hurt,” he wrote on X.

“Boys made a valiant run of it the last few months, just wasn’t enough in the end.

“Now we go again in The Championship. Looking to relive these brilliant memories from one year ago.