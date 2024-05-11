'It should hurt': JJ Watt reacts as Burnley's relegation is confirmed following valiant Tottenham defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets knew they needed to claim all three points away to Tottenham to stand any chance of pulling off the great escape.
Despite giving themselves hope, going 1-0 up courtesy of Jacob Bruun Larsen’s strike, Vincent Kompany’s men were unable to hold on and subsequently fell to a valiant 2-1 defeat.
It means, even before Nottingham Forest’s evening clash against Chelsea, Burnley can no longer mathematically move outside the bottom three.
It ends a miserable season for the Clarets, who languished inside the relegation zone for the entirety of the campaign.
Watt, Burnley’s minority shareholder, responded to Burnley’s relegation with a post on social media.
Including a photograph from the club’s trophy parade 12 months ago, the NFL legend spoke of his desire to bring the good times back.
“No need to hide disappointment or frustration, it should hurt,” he wrote on X.
“Boys made a valiant run of it the last few months, just wasn’t enough in the end.
“Now we go again in The Championship. Looking to relive these brilliant memories from one year ago.
“We go together. “Up The Clarets!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.