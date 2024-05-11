Vincent Kompany’s men had to win in North London to give themselves any hope of staying up.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10
Made far too many mistakes with the ball at his feet in the first-half but he made up for it with three or four excellent saves. Photo: Richard Pelham
2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10
Actually posed a threat going forwards but ended the game in embarrassing fashion, tripping himself up for a penalty and refusing to get up. Photo: Julian Finney
3. Dara O'Shea - 6/10
Defended well in the main against a dangerous Spurs frontline. Saw a header blocked while the score remained 1-1. Photo: GLYN KIRK
4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10
Similar to O’Shea. Made some key blocks at the back and also looped a header just over the bar at the other end. Photo: Julian Finney
