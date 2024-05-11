Burnley player ratings vs Tottenham as three 7/10s and two 5/10s dished out as relegation is confirmed - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th May 2024, 17:31 BST
Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship has been confirmed despite putting up a valiant effort against Tottenham.

Vincent Kompany’s men had to win in North London to give themselves any hope of staying up.

Despite briefly giving themselves hope when Jacob Bruun Larsen handed them the lead, Spurs came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made far too many mistakes with the ball at his feet in the first-half but he made up for it with three or four excellent saves.

1. Arijanet Muric - 6/10

Actually posed a threat going forwards but ended the game in embarrassing fashion, tripping himself up for a penalty and refusing to get up.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10

Defended well in the main against a dangerous Spurs frontline. Saw a header blocked while the score remained 1-1.

3. Dara O'Shea - 6/10

Similar to O’Shea. Made some key blocks at the back and also looped a header just over the bar at the other end.

4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10

