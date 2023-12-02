Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's emphatic home win against Sheffield United
The Clarets moved themselves off the foot of the Premier League table in style thanks to an emphatic 5-0 win against their relegation rivals Sheffield United.
Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill handed the Clarets their biggest ever Premier League win.
It allowed Kompany and his players to celebrate in front of the home faithful at Turf Moor for the first time this season.
“It feels so good,” he said.
“We were so desperate to do it as well. We felt against Crystal Palace was good, against West Ham was good and you don’t know when it’s coming, but we always believed it was coming.
“For us, this is hopefully a starting point.”
He added: “I’ve been sat here a few times where I can’t fault the performance. The performance again was really good today.
“You have to turn it into results though, so I just hope with the goals we have scored today and the fact we had a lot of different goalscorers, which is important with Lyle Foster not being there, hopefully the consistency of doing that will remain.”
The Clarets got off to the best possible start, taking the lead after just 15 seconds thanks to Rodriguez’s superb diving header – his second goal in as many games.
“These things happen sometimes,” Kompany added. “It’s almost great we won the kick-off if you look at it. This is what happens in football.
“I have to say though, I had a feeling if the referee, by mistake, had blown the whistle 45 minutes earlier my lads still would have been on the pitch raring to go. That’s what happened throughout the week.
“I’ve not seen negativity, I’ve seen real anger and frustration to what happened against West Ham and they couldn’t wait to get on the pitch.”
Burnley will be looking to build on their second victory of the season when they travel to the West Midlands on Tuesday night to take on Wolves.