Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's emphatic home win against Sheffield United

Vincent Kompany insists his Burnley side always had belief that long-awaited first home win of the season was always going to come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill handed the Clarets their biggest ever Premier League win.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It allowed Kompany and his players to celebrate in front of the home faithful at Turf Moor for the first time this season.

“It feels so good,” he said.

“We were so desperate to do it as well. We felt against Crystal Palace was good, against West Ham was good and you don’t know when it’s coming, but we always believed it was coming.

“For us, this is hopefully a starting point.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

He added: “I’ve been sat here a few times where I can’t fault the performance. The performance again was really good today.

“You have to turn it into results though, so I just hope with the goals we have scored today and the fact we had a lot of different goalscorers, which is important with Lyle Foster not being there, hopefully the consistency of doing that will remain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets got off to the best possible start, taking the lead after just 15 seconds thanks to Rodriguez’s superb diving header – his second goal in as many games.

“These things happen sometimes,” Kompany added. “It’s almost great we won the kick-off if you look at it. This is what happens in football.

“I have to say though, I had a feeling if the referee, by mistake, had blown the whistle 45 minutes earlier my lads still would have been on the pitch raring to go. That’s what happened throughout the week.

“I’ve not seen negativity, I’ve seen real anger and frustration to what happened against West Ham and they couldn’t wait to get on the pitch.”