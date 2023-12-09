Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's draw at Brighton & James Trafford's solo display
The Clarets held a one-goal lead at the interval thanks to Wilson Odobert’s impressive strike following a composed opening 45 minutes, where they stuck to their shape well and looked threatening going forward.
But following the introduction of Kaoru Mitoma at the half-time break, the second-half became much more of a slog – with the visitors needing to hold on and earn their point after Simon Adingra brought Brighton back level.
Reflecting on his side’s display at the Amex, Kompany said: “I thought the first-half was outstanding.
“We had to be patient for the moments where we recovered the ball, but in those moments we were dangerous – whether it was in transition or whether it was really good spells of possession. Starting from the keeper and finishing with a chance.
“We lost that in the second-half so that bit went. It became more difficult to recover the ball, so it became more about our defending.
“They’ve got an outstanding team. It’s difficult to leave players like Mitoma one-vs-one and Adingra – trust me, I’m a big fan. But him and Mitoma, they’ve got so many players where it’s difficult to leave yourself exposed against them with too much space.
“In the second-half we struggled a little bit to get out, but we still had that massive chance with Jay Rodriguez.”
In the end Burnley were reliant on a heroic display from goalkeeper James Trafford, who made 10 stops in total.
Many of those were key saves too, with the shot stopper rightfully earning his manager’s praise at the final whistle.
“The game demanded it,” Kompany said.
“You don’t come to these places and get a result without moments like this.
“It’s in the bank for him now in terms of having done it and gone through this. He just needs to keep working on being the best he can be.
“We have more and more players who are performing at a consistent level and in games like the Brighton one, without someone having an outstanding performance you never get results.
“We’re very fortunate to have two very good goalkeepers with Aro Muric and James.”