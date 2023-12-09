James Trafford was in heroic form as Burnley kept Brighton at bay to claim a big point on the road.
But Trafford had other ideas as Vincent Kompany’s men finally ended their four-game losing streak away from home.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Trafford - 9/10
Made a string of heroic stops to earn Burnley a draw. Almost a one-man mission in the second-half to keep Brighton at bay. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Vitinho - 6/10
Had his hands full with Mitoma but stuck to his guns and defended stoically. Almost gifted away a goal in the first-half though. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10
Made some hugely important interceptions and clearances as Burnley’s box came under heaps of pressure. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Jordan Beyer - 7/10
Straight back into the side after serving his ban. Dealt with the dangerous Evan Ferguson pretty well, keeping him quiet in the main. Photo: Mike Hewitt