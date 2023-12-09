News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Brighton as heroic goalkeeper receives deserved 9/10 - gallery

James Trafford was in heroic form as Burnley kept Brighton at bay to claim a big point on the road.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:37 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 17:43 GMT

The summer signing made TEN saves in total as the home side looked to come from behind to win on home turf.

But Trafford had other ideas as Vincent Kompany’s men finally ended their four-game losing streak away from home.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made a string of heroic stops to earn Burnley a draw. Almost a one-man mission in the second-half to keep Brighton at bay.

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: James Trafford - 9/10

Made a string of heroic stops to earn Burnley a draw. Almost a one-man mission in the second-half to keep Brighton at bay. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Had his hands full with Mitoma but stuck to his guns and defended stoically. Almost gifted away a goal in the first-half though.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Had his hands full with Mitoma but stuck to his guns and defended stoically. Almost gifted away a goal in the first-half though. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Made some hugely important interceptions and clearances as Burnley’s box came under heaps of pressure.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Made some hugely important interceptions and clearances as Burnley’s box came under heaps of pressure. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Straight back into the side after serving his ban. Dealt with the dangerous Evan Ferguson pretty well, keeping him quiet in the main.

4. Jordan Beyer - 7/10

Straight back into the side after serving his ban. Dealt with the dangerous Evan Ferguson pretty well, keeping him quiet in the main. Photo: Mike Hewitt

