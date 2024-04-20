Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's big win against Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets saw off the Premier League’s bottom side 4-1 at Bramall Lane to hand a major boost to their survival hopes.

With just four games remaining, Kompany’s men now sit three points adrift of safety.

Both sides had plenty of chances in what was an open game in South Yorkshire, but the visitors were ruthless in front of goal while at the other end Arijanet Muric was in inspired form.

Reflecting on a big three points on the road, Kompany said: “You get closer to the end [of the season] and this game was important for both teams, so I feel really happy with the result and the performance,” he said.

“At the right time we had an impact in the game, but it looked like a game where once their momentum was gone we were also doing the right things to create enough really good chances.

“The timing of their goal [coming back to 2-1 just after half-time] was really bad for us, it’s as bad as you can get. But you’re looking to see if the team is panicking, if there’s any signs but it didn’t feel like this.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I felt Browny [Josh Brownhill] coming on balanced that a little bit and then the help of Johann [Gudmundsson] and the other guys, that was something we were able to rely on in this game to edge it in the end.”

Burnley scored twice in the space of just three minutes just before half-time, with both Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lorenz Assignon getting their names on the scoresheet.

The Blades fought back at the start of the second-half but Lyle Foster quickly restored Burnley’s two-goal cushion, before Gudmundsson added a fourth seconds after coming off the bench.

“It’s good to see the players get on the scoring sheet and it looks like we’re still able to share the goals across the team,” Kompany said.

“For a team that is where we are, we still feel like we can score goals or create chances and that always gives you an opportunity.