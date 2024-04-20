As a result, the gap to safety now stands at just three points with four games remaining.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Arijanet Muric - 8/10
Redeemed himself from his recent errors with a string of superb stops. Still managed one mistake passing out, but got away from it. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Lorenz Assignon - 8/10
Excellent going forwards, bagging one and setting up another. Went to ground too easily for Hamer’s goal though. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10
Defended well on his return to the side after serving his one-match suspension. Unflustered in the main. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
His battle with Oli McBurnie will have been a great learning experience for him. Has made a real difference since coming in. Photo: Stu Forster
