Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield United as four 8/10s handed out following crucial win - gallery

Burnley recorded an emphatic win away to bottom side Sheffield United to hand a major boost to their survival hopes.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST

Goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Lorenz Assignon, Lyle Foster and Johann Berg Gudmundsson helped Vincent Kompany’s men on their way to a 4-1 win at Bramall Lane.

As a result, the gap to safety now stands at just three points with four games remaining.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Redeemed himself from his recent errors with a string of superb stops. Still managed one mistake passing out, but got away from it.

1. Arijanet Muric - 8/10

Redeemed himself from his recent errors with a string of superb stops. Still managed one mistake passing out, but got away from it. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Excellent going forwards, bagging one and setting up another. Went to ground too easily for Hamer’s goal though.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 8/10

Excellent going forwards, bagging one and setting up another. Went to ground too easily for Hamer’s goal though. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Defended well on his return to the side after serving his one-match suspension. Unflustered in the main.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Defended well on his return to the side after serving his one-match suspension. Unflustered in the main. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
His battle with Oli McBurnie will have been a great learning experience for him. Has made a real difference since coming in.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

His battle with Oli McBurnie will have been a great learning experience for him. Has made a real difference since coming in. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield UnitedBramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.