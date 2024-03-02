Vincent Kompany takes clear stance on dropping Burnley youngsters who are low on confidence
The Clarets languish in 19th place in the table, 11 points adrift of safety, having endured a run of eight games without a win.
Performances have noticeably dipped over the last couple of weeks, losing 5-0 to Arsenal before a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.
James Trafford, Wilson Odobert and Zeki Amdouni, aged 21, 19 and 23 respectively, have all had dips in form at certain stages of the campaign, but continue to start games on a regular basis.
It’s led to suggestions that certain individuals could possibly benefit from the chance to drop out of the side, before reclaiming their place later in the season.
But Kompany has suggested these players in question will benefit from these tough times later down the line.
When asked if he could look to take some of the youngsters out of his starting XI, Kompany said: “No, I try not to focus too much at this moment in time on the individual aspect.
“I play a team that hopefully gives us the best chance to have a win but you can’t shy away from these moments, you’ve got to go through it.
“Sometimes it takes you a season, sometimes it takes you just a couple of games and then you learn from it. One way or another, you’ve got to be exposed to it to benefit from it.
“If you fast forward for a couple of players, I think this period in their careers will be really, really valuable.
“But my focus now is who are the guys who are able to run and fight and hopefully get us points on Sunday.”
The mood among the players was understandably low following last week’s defeat at Selhurst Park, but Kompany insists his side are keen to put things right as soon as possible.
“Obviously in the aftermath of a game you lose, especially with the importance it had, for the next 24 hours it’s not good,” he said.
"But after that it’s back to work, back to looking at this game and everything this game can offer for us.”