Vincent Kompany sends out Liverpool challenge to his Burnley players ahead of Boxing Day showdown
The Clarets welcome Jurgen Klopp’s men to Turf Moor for their traditional Boxing Day encounter.
For Burnley, they’ll be looking to build on their weekend win against Fulham, where they dug in and claimed a 2-0 victory thanks to second-half strikes from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge.
The much-needed result saw them move off the bottom of the table and up to 19th, three points adrift of safety.
Today’s opponents, meanwhile, are enjoying life at the other end of the table, sitting second and one point adrift of leaders Arsenal.
The two rivals played out a pulsating 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, leaving the title race finely poised with the likes of Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham also in the equation.
While Burnley have struggled against the top sides so far this season, shipping goals to the likes of City, Villa and Spurs, Kompany is looking forward to seeing what his side can offer against the Reds.
“I don’t think I’m offending anyone by saying we’re probably not going to be the favourites on the day,” he said.
“We have to take the positivity from the Fulham game, we’re allowed to. Then we have to build into the next two days together with the fans to try and have a moment.
“For us there’s no point coming to this level if you’re not going to enjoy the prospect of playing against these teams. I hope the players do and the fans do.
“It’s another opportunity for us.”