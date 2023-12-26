Vincent Kompany sends out Liverpool challenge to his Burnley players ahead of Boxing Day showdown

Vincent Kompany says his Burnley players must embrace the challenge of facing title challenging Liverpool.

The Clarets welcome Jurgen Klopp’s men to Turf Moor for their traditional Boxing Day encounter.

The much-needed result saw them move off the bottom of the table and up to 19th, three points adrift of safety.

Today’s opponents, meanwhile, are enjoying life at the other end of the table, sitting second and one point adrift of leaders Arsenal.

The two rivals played out a pulsating 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, leaving the title race finely poised with the likes of Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham also in the equation.

While Burnley have struggled against the top sides so far this season, shipping goals to the likes of City, Villa and Spurs, Kompany is looking forward to seeing what his side can offer against the Reds.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“I don’t think I’m offending anyone by saying we’re probably not going to be the favourites on the day,” he said.

“We have to take the positivity from the Fulham game, we’re allowed to. Then we have to build into the next two days together with the fans to try and have a moment.

“For us there’s no point coming to this level if you’re not going to enjoy the prospect of playing against these teams. I hope the players do and the fans do.