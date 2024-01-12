Vincent Kompany reveals details about Andros Townsend's failed Burnley move ahead of Luton Town clash

Vincent Kompany has revealed the series of events that led to Burnley withdrawing the contract they offered to Andros Townsend.

The experienced winger spent time on trial with the Clarets over the summer in a bid to earn himself a deal, having been released by Everton after an injury-plagued couple of seasons.

A contract was eventually put on the table for the winger, however this was later withdrawn.

Townsend went on to sign for Burnley’s relegation rivals Luton Town, who make the trip to Turf Moor this evening.

Opening up on what transpired with Townsend over the summer months, Kompany said: “We got the chance to witness an exceptional professional.

“He came to us off the back of what, 18 months not playing? But everything we witnessed was in first, out last, really trying to do everything he could to get his body right.

“He did a lot of work before he even joined us so we were just a part of that and then in the end I was just extremely honest with him.

“We offered him a contract because we had a short-term need. There was a thing with Wilson Odobert, paperwork, whether he was signing on time and then the season was about to start. We had Luca Koleosho who we didn’t have a clue was going to hit the ground this fast and this hard. We weren’t sure with [Jacob] Bruun Larsen because he hadn’t played in a while at Hoffenheim and I think we had Benny [Manuel Benson] injured or something.

“There was a succession of things which meant we had very few players available and then because of that, we offered him a contract and because he did really well.

“But then Luca came in and trained with us for a week, Odobert came in, Bruun Larsen was way fitter than what we thought he would be, so there was no point bringing in a senior player who was working the way he was working to just stall him.

“Him having the option to play for Luton is the right option for his career and I explained that to him as well.”

Townsend has since spoken openly about the situation, revealing his disappointment at having the contract withdrawn.

“It is difficult,” Kompany added.

“You don’t know how the player himself is ever going to process it for himself, but in the end all we do is be as truthful as we can.

“We didn’t play games with it, the contract was there because we had a short-term need.

“But the moment Koleosho and these other guys came in and performed how they did, we kind of let him know this is probably not the right move.

“Things always work out for people of his mentality though and the way he works, so he ended up now in a club where hopefully he can still add many years to his career. I think ultimately that was the goal for him and that’s the good thing for him.”

When asked if he has any regrets over how the situation unfolded, Kompany said: “You have to have regrets if you’re doing things for the wrong reason.

“It’s unfortunate Luca Koleosho is injured now. They were the players we chose to support and I think you have to respect that as well, to make a choice, to be able to communicate that.

“In the short term you have to carry the consequences of that but I’ve no doubt Koleosho will be a good player, I’ve no doubt Odobert will be a good player. These guys have given us a lot already this season.