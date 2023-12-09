Vincent Kompany returns to the scene of final Man City triumph as Burnley take on Brighton

Vincent Kompany returns to the scene of his last ever game as a Manchester City player when Burnley take on Brighton this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets boss was able to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2018/19 season thanks to a final day a 4-1 win at the Amex Stadium.

It proved to be the 37-year-old’s last ever game for City, with the Belgian then returning to his native country for one final season at Anderlecht.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that game in May 2019, Brighton have gone from strength to strength, currently sitting eighth in the table while also still in European competition.

“It’s funny because they’ve become one of the top sides now in the league,” Kompany said.

“I remember playing against them in my last ever game about four years ago and the progress they’ve made since then is incredible.

“They stayed up, maybe on the last day of the season or the game before that, but we won the title there so that was my last game there. I think we had 90 per cent of the ball or whatever and it was a game we were expected to win, but if you look at the progress they’ve made since, they’ve managed to establish themselves in every way possible as one of the top teams in this division.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“That’s due to many things behind the scenes as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany isn’t just an admirer of Brighton’s ability on the pitch, he also appreciates their model off it too.

He added: “Funnily enough, one of my first League Cup games in the country was also at Brighton, at their athletics stadium at the time, before they moved to the arena.

“To get through the leagues, they’ve had an idea a long time before they got into the Premier League.

“Of course they’ve had healthy backing but healthy ideas as well and if I look at what they’ve become today, it probably started when we played against them at their athletics pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what successful projects are all about, that vision and that dedication. What they are today, it doesn’t surprise me they not only recruit players, they produce players and coach players as well because they’ve had very good coaches over the years.